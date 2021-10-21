Bumble, Roblox, Match among names jumping on Google store fee cuts
Oct. 21, 2021 1:20 PM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL), RBLX, MTCH, ZNGASPOTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- App-based companies are on the move higher after Google's latest election to cut store fees for certain subscription and book/music services.
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is making a key move, reversing losses to spike 11.8% higher. Online dating rival Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is also up double digits, +10.8%.
- A formerly flat Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has moved to a 1.4% gain. Fellow gaming name Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is up 5.3%.
- And music streamer Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is up 2.8% after the news but rose as high as $263.04 on the day.
- Match and Bumble were both pegged by J.P. Morgan to see margin uplift after the previous Apple/Epic App Store ruling, as subscription-heavy businesses.