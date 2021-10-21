Bumble, Roblox, Match among names jumping on Google store fee cuts

Oct. 21, 2021 1:20 PM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL), RBLX, MTCH, ZNGASPOTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

Bumble Presents: Empowering Connections

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.