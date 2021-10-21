BetMGM signs former NBA star Kevin Garnett as brand ambassador

Oct. 21, 2021 1:32 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM), GMVHYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Bellagio Resort In Las Vegas Demonstrates Coronavirus Safety Protocols Ahead Of Reopening

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

  • BetMGM announces the signing of NBA hall of famer Kevin Garnett as its newest brand ambassador.
  • Garnett will be featured in BetMGM's upcoming marketing campaigns, BetMGM promotions, social media content and fan events.
  • BetMGM is a partnership between MGM Resorts International (MGM +2.7%) and Entain Plc (OTCPK:GMVHF).
  • BetMGM has generated the third most sports betting revenue in the U.S. through August behind Fandue and DraftKings. The brand is the market leader in Colorado.
  • Read about the latest sports betting developments.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.