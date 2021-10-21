BetMGM signs former NBA star Kevin Garnett as brand ambassador
Oct. 21, 2021 1:32 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM), GMVHYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BetMGM announces the signing of NBA hall of famer Kevin Garnett as its newest brand ambassador.
- Garnett will be featured in BetMGM's upcoming marketing campaigns, BetMGM promotions, social media content and fan events.
- BetMGM is a partnership between MGM Resorts International (MGM +2.7%) and Entain Plc (OTCPK:GMVHF).
- BetMGM has generated the third most sports betting revenue in the U.S. through August behind Fandue and DraftKings. The brand is the market leader in Colorado.
