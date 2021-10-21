Genuine Parts Company tops Q3 expectation, sees FY2021 earnings above consensus
Oct. 21, 2021 2:02 PM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Genuine Parts (GPC +3.1%) reports sales grew 10.3% in Q3, attributable to a 7.6% increase in comparable sales, a 1.8% benefit from acquisitions and a 0.9% net favorable impact of foreign currency and other.
- Automotive group net sales +8.2% to $3.2B and Industrial net sales +14.5% to $1.6B.
- Gross margin rate improved 50 bps to 35.5%, driven by supplier incentives/rebates on increase in purchase volumes, strategic category management initiatives, pricing initiatives and global sourcing.
- Segment margin expanded of 30 bps to 9.3%, strongest margin in two decades.
- CEO comment: "Through nine months in 2021, we are pleased with our progress in driving profitable growth, strong cash flow and shareholder value. As we look ahead, the Company is well-positioned with the financial strength and flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities via investments in organic and acquisitive growth, while also returning capital to shareholders through the dividend and share repurchases. We are optimistic for the continued recovery in our Automotive and Industrial segments and improving fundamentals, and we are confident in our strategic plans to deliver long-term growth and margin expansion."
- The company raised FY2021 revenue outlook to +12% to +13% from prior view of +10% to +12% vs. consensus growth of +11.6%.
- Adjusted EPS to be between $6.60 to $6.65 vs. previous outlook of $6.20 to $6.35 and consensus of $6.40.