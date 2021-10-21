Nio attracts attention after high-altitude test of ET7 model
Oct. 21, 2021 2:16 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Goldman Sachs reiterates a Buy rating and price target of $56.00 on Nio (NIO +0.5%) after the Chinese automaker completed a 20-day high-altitude test of the ET7 model along the Sichuan-Tibet expressway.
- Nio tested the model's air suspension system, steering system, braking system, EDS system and power cell during the test in the mountains.
- The highly-anticipated ET7 model is expected on the market in China in Q1 of 2022 and by the end of the year in Germany and Norway.
- Nio has previously said that it might establish local production facilities in Europe or collaborate with local automakers through joint ventures if demand is strong for the sedan. The ET7 is available for pre-order in China.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) is slightly higher on the day on a solid day for the EV sector as a whole.