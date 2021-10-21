Lucid Group CEO says robotaxis are still ten years away
- Lucid Group (LCID +0.8%) CEO Peter Rawlinson believes that it will be a decade before autonomous taxis become commonplace.
- "I think we're 10 years out before we see fleets of robotaxis. They ain't coming anytime soon even with the most advanced sensing systems in the world," said Rawlinson, a former Tesla (TSLA +3.2%) chief engineer, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. "There is a mountain to climb - an intellectual mountain to climb in terms of software."
- At Tesla's so-called "Autonomy Day" event in 2019, Elon Musk said that he felt "very confident predicting autonomous robotaxis for Tesla" in 2020. That has not been the case even almost 2 years later.
- Rawlinson also went into detail about Lucid's international product launches at the summit. Lucid hopes to begin selling its Air sedans in the Middle East and Europe some time in 2022 and expand to China in 2023.
- Lucid just recently completed production of its first customer-quality EV sedans and said it would begin deliveries to U.S. customers in late October.