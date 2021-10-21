China Finance Online leads other Chinese fintech stocks higher in partial snap-back
Oct. 21, 2021 2:18 PM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU), JRJCTIGR, FINV, QD, BEKEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- U.S.-listed Chinese fintech stocks are climbing in Thursday trading, with China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) sailing up 12%.
- But the group of stocks have had a rough ride in the past few months. During a four-session spree in mid-August, China Finance Online (JRJC) tanked 53% when Chinese regulators were reportedly looking to break up Alipay, part of Jack Ma's Ant Group.
- Chinese technology stocks, in general, have been under pressure for months after the country's regulators crack down on data privacy issues.
- Others bouncing back in Thursday trading are: Futu Holding (FUTU +8.5%), UP Fintech (TIGR +6.2%), FinVolution (FINV +3.7%), and Qudian (QD +5.8%). Real estate platform KE Holdings (BEKE +8.2%), which offers real estate financial products, also gains.
- Even with recent gain, Chinese fintechs have steep hill to climb to reach to regain 52-week highs, with China Finance lagging the most of the pack as seen in the graph below.
- Earlier this month, SA contributor ALT Perspective looked at the repercussions of the Chinese state analysis questioning Chinese online brokerages' ability to comply with China' new data protection law.