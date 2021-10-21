Basis Global Technologies submits draft registration statement for proposed IPO
Oct. 21, 2021 2:24 PM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Basis Global Technologies, formerly operating as 'Centro,' has confidentially filed a draft registration statement with the SEC with respect to the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock.
- Terms of the offering, including the number of shares to be offered and the price range, are yet to be disclosed. The IPO will likely commence once the SEC completes its review process.
- Founded in 2001 by Shawn Riegsecker, Basis Global Technologies is a Chicago advertising-tech company that offers software to help companies organize and automate their digital media campaigns.
- The firm employs 850 people, with office across the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Argentina. It recently underwent a rebrand, changing its name to Basis Global Technologies.