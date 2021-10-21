Valero sees recovering fuel demand lifting refining margins
Oct. 21, 2021 2:25 PM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Valero Energy (VLO +0.5%) plans to run its 14 refineries at 88%-92% of their combined capacity of 3.2M bbl/day during Q4, company executives said on today's earnings conference call.
- Demand for motor fuels has improved to pre-COVID levels this year and inventories have fallen, lifting prospects for 2022, Executive VP Gary Simmons said, according to Reuters.
- Jet fuel demand, which has been slower to recover than gasoline and diesel, has moved above 80% of 2019 levels and should return to 2019 levels by next year's H2, Simmons said.
- CEO Joe Gorder expressed optimism for higher refining margins as tight inventories and continued demand recovery are supported by significant refinery capacity rationalization.
- Gorder also said lower domestic natural gas prices give U.S. refiners a "significant advantage" vs. European and Asian peers in export markets, as those refiners need higher incremental crack spreads to run with nat gas prices near $30/MMBtu.
- Valero reported its refining throughput rose 13.4% in Q3 to 2.86M bbl/day.
- The first major U.S. refiner to report quarterly earnings, Valero easily beat Q3 earnings and revenue estimates.