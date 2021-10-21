Sight Sciences shares up 11% after releasing data on TearCare system

Oct. 21, 2021 2:27 PM ETSight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT)JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

young man opens red eyes with fingers

LENblR/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sight Sciences (SGHT +11.3%) shares are up in trading following positive results on its dry eye disease treatment TearCare.
  • The OLYMPIA study was designed to show non-inferiority of TearCare to LipiFlow, a competing system from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.5%), for meibomian gland dysfunction.
  • TearCare met the primary endpoints of Tear Break-Up Time and Total Meibomian Gland Secretion Score.
  • Results were published in the journal Cornea.
  • Sight is seeking an expanded indication of TearCare for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction.
  • Sight had its $276M IPO in July.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.