Sight Sciences shares up 11% after releasing data on TearCare system
Oct. 21, 2021 2:27 PM ETSight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT)JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Sight Sciences (SGHT +11.3%) shares are up in trading following positive results on its dry eye disease treatment TearCare.
- The OLYMPIA study was designed to show non-inferiority of TearCare to LipiFlow, a competing system from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.5%), for meibomian gland dysfunction.
- TearCare met the primary endpoints of Tear Break-Up Time and Total Meibomian Gland Secretion Score.
- Results were published in the journal Cornea.
- Sight is seeking an expanded indication of TearCare for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction.
- Sight had its $276M IPO in July.