HP surges almost 7% on reaction to outlook, dividend boost
Oct. 21, 2021
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares flexed their muscles Thursday, and recorded their highest close in two months as Wall Street reacted positively to the PC giant's earnings outlook and hefty raising of its dividend payment.
- HP (HPQ) climbed almost 7%, to end the day at $30.57. It was the first time HP (HPQ) finished above $30 a share for the first time since closing at $30.40 on Aug. 12. The gains were spurred on by HP Chief Financial Office Marie Myers saying at the company's analyst day, Wednesday, that it expects to earn between $4.07 and $4.27 a share, excluding one-time items, for its 2022 fiscal year. Myers also said HP (HPQ) expects revenue to grow in the "low single-digit" percentage range for the foreseeable future.
- Additionally, Myers said HP is raising its annual dividend payment by 29%, to $1 a share.
- Wall Street analysts were generally upbeat about HP's outlook. Morgan Stanley left its equal weight rating on HP's shares unchanged, but raised its stock-price target to $34 a share from $31. Barclay's, which has an underweight rating on HP, lifted its price target to $27 a share from $25, saying that the company's outlook was better than expected.
- As HP surged, another long-time tech titan waned, as IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares fell 9% on ongoing negative sentiment about its third-quarter revenue report.