Archer-Daniels-Midland to sell Illinois-based ethanol production facility to BioUrja Group

Oct. 21, 2021

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is selling its ethanol production complex in Peoria, Illinois to BioUrja Group.
  • “The sale of our Peoria facility is an important element of the strategic review of our dry mill ethanol assets,” said ADM CEO Juan Luciano.
  • “By reducing our ethanol capacity by 135 million gallons and redeploying the resulting capital to other strategic growth investments, we’re continuing the dynamic transformation of ADM’s business portfolio that we began a decade ago," added Luciano.
  • The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks.
  • The company noted that it will work with BioUrja to ensure a smooth transition of ~150 employees at Peoria.
  • BioUrja Chairman and CEO Amit Bhandari said, “As a leading supplier of biofuels, we are excited to enter into the bio-ethanol production sector and become more vertically integrated. We are enthused about the growing beverage-grade and highly-distilled industrial alcohol markets, which are the focus of the Peoria plant, and are glad to absorb supplemental fuel ethanol into our existing supply capabilities."
