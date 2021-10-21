Fed stops buying of single stocks, restricts active trading with broad new rules
Oct. 21, 2021 2:55 PM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Federal Reserve officials and will no longer be able to buy individual securities following the recent controversy over portfolios that resulted in the departure two regional bank presidents.
- A Fed release says the rules "will prohibit the purchase of individual securities, restrict active trading, and increase the timeliness of reporting and public disclosure by Federal Reserve policymakers and senior staff."
- "As a result of the new policies, senior Federal Reserve officials will be limited to purchasing diversified investment vehicles, like mutual funds."
- The rules apply to Fed Regional Bank and Fed Board policymakers and senior staff.
- Along with single stocks, they will be unable to hold positions in single bonds, hold agency securities directly or indirectly or enter into derivatives.
- "These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus on the public mission of the Federal Reserve," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, says.
- Powell has not been immune to the controversy, with criticism coming about his investments.
- He sold up to $5M in a broad market index fund October 2020.