Precision Drilling posts Q3 loss, revenues miss consensus
Oct. 21, 2021 2:57 PM ETPrecision Drilling Corporation (PDS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Precision Drilling (PDS -8.7%) plummets after reporting a sizeable Q3 loss even as revenues rose 54% Y/Y to C$254M, which was less than analysts expected.
- Canada's largest drilling rig contractor reported a C$38M net loss compared with a C$28M net loss in the year-ago quarter, and adjusted EBITDA slipped to C$45.4M from C$47.7M in last year's Q3.
- Precision CEO Kevin Neveu offers an optimistic take, saying "current industry fundamentals are providing the most promising backdrop for our business that we have experienced in almost a decade. Strong oil and natural gas prices, a significantly improved Canadian market structure and rapidly declining drilled but uncompleted well inventories all point to higher drilling activity in our core markets."
- Precision it had an average of 51 active drilling rigs in Canada in Q3, up from 18 in the same period last year, and maintained an average 41 active drilling rigs in the U.S., up from 21 a year earlier.
- The company says it is on track to meet its C$100M-C$120M debt reduction target for 2021.
- Precision Drilling shares have nearly tripled YTD and recently traded at a 52-week high $49.04.