Honeywell Q3 Earnings to be boosted by warehouse automation, business jets

Oct. 21, 2021
- Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (+28.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.68B (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Aerospace revenue seen at $2.86B while Performance Materials & Technologies sales estimated at $2.5B; organic sales seen at +9.3%.
- Building Technologies revenue estimated at $1.4B while Safety & Productivity Solutions revenue seen at $1.89B.
- Bloomberg indicates that warehouse automation, business jets lift Honeywell.
- The company management earlier warned it would lose $100 to $200M of potential sales in Q3 due to supply chain issues.
- "The increased demand for used jets is estimated at more than 6.5K units over the next five years, putting pressure on an already record low inventory and driving additional demand for new jets," Heath Patrick, president, Americas Aftermarket, Honeywell Aerospace commented.
- The company forecasts up to 7.4K new business jet deliveries worth $238B from 2022 to 2031, up 1% in deliveries from the same 10-year estimate a year ago.
- The company recently raised dividend by ~5% to $0.98/share.
- Quick look at the company's important metrics:
- Over the last 2 years, HON has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Recently, Honeywell CEO stated that the reopening process more sudden and extreme than expected.
- SA Contributor Wolf Report with a Neutral rating recently wrote that Honeywell is an overvalued industrial, a Hold.