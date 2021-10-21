Colgate-Palmolive gets cover from household peers to raise prices
Oct. 21, 2021 3:13 PM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Evercore ISI says the pricing actions taken by Unilever are a positive for Colgate-Palmolive (CL -0.0%).
- Globally, Unilever increased list prices by 4% after a 1% boost in the first half. While the price actions are broad, they are stronger in Latin America. That sets up well for Colgate-Palmolive on the heels of Procter & Gamble's price increases as well, notes analyst Robert Ottenstein.
- Evercore ISI has an Outperform rating on CL and price target of $95.
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is due into the earnings confessional on October 29.