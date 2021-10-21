Alterola Biotech made aware of promotional activity on stock; denies knowledge of matter
Oct. 21, 2021 3:34 PM ETAlterola Biotech, Inc. (ABTI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Alterola Biotech (OTCPK:ABTI -17.9%) said it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning its common stock after receiving notification from the OTC Markets.
- The company said that on October 12-13, several articles were published in a newsletter owned, by both MJ Capital, LLC, the Finance and Marketing Group LLC and PennyStockLocks LLC.
- These articles declare that MJ Capital, the Finance and Marketing Group were paid up to $10K by ACN LLC for the two-day campaign.
- The company noted that it has no connection with these articles and was in no way involved in the commission of any promotional activity of this type.
- The company added that the articles refer mainly to information it has published previously and it refers to market activity which are in no way a reflection of its position in relation to its stock.
- In addition the company said it became aware of statements issued by the Mina Mar Group declaring that Alterola has agreed to participate in an Emerging Growth conference in Q4 2021.
- The company noted that it has not made any such agreements or had any discussions with Mina Mar on its performance or intended activities.
- The company said it received notification from OTC Markets that online promotional reports encouraging the purchase of Alterola shares may have had an impact on trading activity in the company's securities.
- The company added that its officers, directors and controlling shareholders, have not sold or purchased its securities within the past 90 days.
- The company stated definitively that its officers, directors and, to its knowledge, its controlling shareholders have not, directly or indirectly, authorized or been involved in any way with the creation or distribution of promotional materials of any kind.