Empower Clinics rises 16% amid plans to acquire 4 clinics in Ontario in C$4.2M deal
Oct. 21, 2021 3:59 PM ETEmpower Clinics Inc. (EPWCF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Empower Clinics (OTCPK:EPWCF) is acquiring 2873847 Ontario Inc. and its four operational medical clinics in Thornhill, Ontario in a deal value of C$4.2M.
- The Thornhill Clinics employs over 15 general practitioners across four clinics, and currently holds 200K patient files.
- Following a definitive agreement, the company will incorporate the existing clinic operations into The Medi-Collective (TMC) brand, to benefit from TMC's family telemedicine operation, teledermatology, other specialty services and pharmaceutical partnerships.
- The company said the Medi-Collective is on track to continue openings into Q1 2022.
- The company will pay the vendor C$1.6M, with C$800K to be paid at closing and C$800K, pending satisfaction of performance milestones.
- The company will also issue C$1.3M worth of its shares. Further C$1.3M worth shares will be issued into escrow.
- Closing will be conditional upon successful due diligence by both parties on or before mid-December.