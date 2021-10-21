Robinhood Markets names Peloton marketing executive to its board
Oct. 21, 2021 4:06 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Robinhood Markets (HOOD -1.3%) names Peleton executive Dara Treseder to its board.
- "Very few people have Dara’s deep understanding of what it takes to build a brand that both delights its customers and speaks its values," said Vlad Tenev, CEO and co-founder of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD).
- Treseder is senior vice president and head of global marketing & communications at Peloton, the interactive fitness brand. She has been named by Forbes as one of the top three "Most Influential CMOs in the World."
- In June, before Robinhood's IPO, the company named World Bank, Apple and PwC veterans to its board.