People's United Financial EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue
Oct. 21, 2021
- People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $470.7M (-4.4% Y/Y) misses by $6.78M.
- Generated positive operating leverage reflected by a 60-basis point linked-quarter improvement in the efficiency ratio to 56.8 percent due to lower expenses and continued strong non-interest income.
- Declared quarterly dividend of $0.1825 per common share payable November 15, 2021.
- Net interest margin decreased six basis points from 2Q21 to 2.64%.
- The efficiency ratio was 56.8% for 3Q21 compared to 57.4% for 2Q21 and 53.8% for 3Q20.