Fed's Bostic: High inflation will last into 2022, new trading rules will preserve public trust
Oct. 21, 2021 4:24 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said Thursday that he expects high inflation to last into 2022, with the ultimate duration of the inflationary period decided largely by how quickly the economy can work through issues related to COVID and the overstressed supply chain.
- Speaking to CNBC, Bostic also expressed confidence that recent changes in the rules governing how Fed officials can conduct their personal finances will preserve the public trust in the institution.
- On Thursday, the Fed revealed new regulations banning officials from buying individual securities and restricting active trading practices.
- The updated policy followed revelations about trading activity that ultimately forced two regional bank presidents to leave their posts.
- Bostic contended that the new rules became necessary after the Fed's pandemic response broadened the types of activities the central bank used as part of its policies.
- On inflation, Bostic acknowledged that supply chain disruptions "are going to last longer than we expected," but he doesn't see price increases spiraling out of the Fed's ability to react.
- "We're not seeing that momentum that will get it into more difficult spaces," he said.
- As to policy, Bostic said he has long had "one interest rate increase penciled in for 2022" but policymakers should wait until after they taper the Fed's asset-purchase plan before turning to the subject of interest rates.
- The Atlanta Fed president noted that he roughly targeted late Q3/early Q4 for his 2022 rate hike, although he added he would react to incoming data and adjust his timeline accordingly.
- "A lot of this has to do with my confidence in the U.S. economy, my confidence in the labor markets responding to this demand and us getting to a very positive place within the year," he said.
- Looking to the general economy, Bostic said that demand remains high, although lingering problems related to the pandemic sapped economic growth during Q3.
- Meanwhile, the Atlanta Fed president asserted that there are signs that the housing market is cooling off, lowering the chances of a bubble forming there.
