Celanese EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue
Oct. 21, 2021
- Celanese (NYSE:CE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.82 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $4.67 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $2.27B (+61.0% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
- Operating EBITDA of $739M in line with consensus.
- Q4 Outlook: Non-GAAP EPS of $5 vs. consensus of $3.99.
- Raises 2022 Outlook: The company now expects its non-GAAP EPS of $15 vs. consensus of $14.53.
- "With the close of the Santoprene acquisition expected in the fourth quarter, we expect to have deployed over $2.7 billion this year to organic investments, M&A, and share repurchases to drive future earnings per share growth in addition to approximately $300 million in dividends," says Lori Ryerkerk, chairman and chief executive officer.
