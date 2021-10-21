Bank OZK stock slips after Q3 earnings beat, RESG loan originations hit record

Oct. 21, 2021 4:27 PM ETBank OZK (OZK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Bank OZK branch bank

Lawrence Glass/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Q3 earnings beat the consensus estimate as its real estate specialties group (RESG) closed $2.21B of new loans during the quarter, while net interest income increased 10% Y/Y.
  • The results represent "our highest level of quarterly RESG loan originations since 2017 along with record net interest income for the quarter just ended.," said Chairman and CEO George Gleason.
  • Still, Bank OZK (OZK) stock fell 2.3% in after-hours trading.
  • Core spread, or the difference between its yield on nonpurchased loans and its cost of interest bearing deposits, of 5.08% increased 81 basis points from a year ago and 6 bps from the prior quarter.
  • Q3 EPS of $1.00 tops the consensus estimate of $0.97; compares with $1.16 in Q2 and $0.84 a year ago.
  • Net interest income of $248.0M increased from $224.7M a year ago.
  • Pretax preprovision net revenue of $163.5M, up 12% Y/Y.
  • Provision for credit loss benefit of $7.5M vs. cost of $7.2M in Q3 2020.
  • Total loans of $18.31B vs. $18.27B at June 30.
  • Deposits of $20.10B vs. $20.7B at June 30.
  • Conference call on Oct. 22 at 11:00 AM ET.
