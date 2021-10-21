Allison Transmission to install FuelSense 2.0 software in Biffa fleet
Oct. 21, 2021 4:27 PM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) has secured aftermarket order from U.K. waste management company Biffa.
- As part of the order, Allison will install its FuelSense 2.0 software in 493 Dennis Eagle and Mercedes-Benz Econic trucks operated by Biffa.
- The order, the largest of its kind within the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, follows a six-month trial which demonstrated that Allison's FuelSense 2.0 delivered fuel savings of up to 9%.
- Biffa conducted the trial on six of its Dennis Eagle trucks, three of which were assigned to municipal residential waste collection in Liverpool and three managed trade waste collection in Birmingham. The vehicles showed up to 9% in fuel efficiency improvements when following the same duty cycles as trucks without FuelSense.
- "Allison's FuelSense 2.0 software is expected to reduce carbon emissions from the Biffa fleet by 1.6 million kilograms per year, which is the equivalent of planting over 100,000 trees. Further FuelSense 2.0 will cut our diesel bills by over £600,000 per year, which will fully pay back the upgrade cost within just four months,” said Steve Lea, Fleet Commercial Manager at Biffa."