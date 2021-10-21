Whirlpool falls after sales fall short of expectations

Oct. 21, 2021

  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) swings lower after revenue of $5.49B in Q3 missed the consensus mark of $5.45B
  • Revenue increased 3.7% Y/Y during the quarter off cost-based pricing initiatives and a continued strong consumer demand environment. The company says its strong brand portfolio and compelling innovation pipeline positioned it to capitalize on positive demand trends across housing, increased appliance usage, e-commerce and D2C.
  • EBIT margin fell to 17.7% from 18.9% with inflation only being partially offset by positive price/mix. Adjusted cash flow for the quarter was $1.296B.
  • Looking ahead, Whirlpool (WHR) sees full-year revenue of $21.99B vs. $22.6B prior view and $22.5B consensus. Full-year EPS of $26.25 is expected vs. $26.00 prior view and $26.35 consensus.
  • CFO update: "We continue to strengthen our balance sheet with exceptional cash generation... We are on track to deliver yet another record ongoing earnings per share and expect to return over $1.2 billion to shareholders in 2021."
  • Shares of Whirlpool (WHR) are down 1.88% in after-hours trading. WHR still trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
