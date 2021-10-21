Athira Pharma CEO Leen Kawas resigns, Mark Litton named new CEO

Oct. 21, 2021 4:47 PM ETAthira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) is up 3.84% after-hours on announcing leadership changes.
  • Mark Litton, the company's COO since June 2019, will take over as CEO, succeeding Leen Kawas, who has resigned from her position as the company's President and CEO and as a member of its Board of Directors.
  • Kawas' resignation follows an internal investigation which found that she manipulated data in her doctoral thesis and four other papers that she co-authored while a graduate student at Washington State University (WSU), published from 2011 to 2014.
  • Meanwhile, Rachel Lenington, the company's Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product Development Strategy, has been named as COO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.