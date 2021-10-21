Athira Pharma CEO Leen Kawas resigns, Mark Litton named new CEO
Oct. 21, 2021 4:47 PM ETAthira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) is up 3.84% after-hours on announcing leadership changes.
- Mark Litton, the company's COO since June 2019, will take over as CEO, succeeding Leen Kawas, who has resigned from her position as the company's President and CEO and as a member of its Board of Directors.
- Kawas' resignation follows an internal investigation which found that she manipulated data in her doctoral thesis and four other papers that she co-authored while a graduate student at Washington State University (WSU), published from 2011 to 2014.
- Meanwhile, Rachel Lenington, the company's Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product Development Strategy, has been named as COO.