Intel shares fall 6% as earnings outlook disappoints
Oct. 21, 2021 4:54 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor166 Comments
- Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) shares fell more than 6% in after-hours trading Thursday after the semiconductor giant turned in a mixed bag of an earnings report and outlook.
- For its third quarter, Intel (INTC) reported earnings excluding one-time items of $1.71 a share, which blew past analysts' forecasts of $1.11 a share. Total revenue came to $19.2 billion, up from $18.33 billion a year ago. Excluding its divested memory business, Intel's sales were $18.1 billion.
- By that measure, Intel missed analysts' revenue forecasts of $18.24 billion.
- Among its main business areas, Intel's client computing group, which includes chips used in personal computers, reported revenue of $9.7 billion, a 2% decline from a year ago. Data center group sales climbed 10%, to $6.5 billion, but also failed to reach Wall Street's forecasts of $6.7 billion.
- Like nearly every major tech company, Intel has been dealing with supply chain issues and component shortages that have hampered production of PCs and other computing products over the last year. Part of the reason for the shortages has been surging demand for technology for remote and at-home-working due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Prior to a conference call to discuss Intel's results, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger was blunt about the supply chain situation and its timeline for improving.
- “We’re in the worst of it now," Gelsinger said in an interview with CNBC. "Every quarter next year we'll get incrementally better, but they're not going to have supply-demand balance until 2023."
- Still, Gelsinger was upbeat about Intel's performance, and its ability to grow its business in the years.
- "We are still in the early stages of our journey, but I see the enormous opportunity ahead," Gelsinger, on a conference call, said the company had a solid quarter as it navigated a rough industry environment.
- "Demand remains strong," Gelsinger said. "I believe we're starting a new cycle of sustained growth."
- For its fourth quarter, Intel estimates it will earn 90 cents a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $18.3 billion, excluding its memory-chip business. That forecast proved to disappoint Wall Street, as analysts had expected Intel to earn $1.01 a share on $18.25 billion for the final three months of this year.
- Intel also said Chief Financial Officer George Davis will retire from the company in May 2022.
- Earlier Thursday, Intel reportedly dropped its efforts to acquire privately held chip designer SiFive.