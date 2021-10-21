Walmart puts bitcoin ATMs in stores in pilot program with Coinme
Oct. 21, 2021 5:16 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT), BTC-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor128 Comments
- Retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT) launches a pilot program that allows customers to purchase bitcoin (BTC-USD) through Coinstar kiosks at some of its stores, CoinDesk reports.
- Coinstar, through a partnership with Coinme, has 200 kiosks in Walmart stores in the U.S., a spokesperson told CoinDesk via email.
- Part of the process includes passing a "know-your-customer" check.
- The service charges a transaction fee of 4% and a cash exchange fee of 7%, according to Coinstar's website.
- After reaching an all-time high of $67.7K, bitcoin (BTC-USD) backtracked to $62.8K in Thursday trading.
- In September, a fake press release purporting to be from Walmart had falsely announced a tie-up with Litecon.
- In May, MomeyGram teamed up with Coinme to broaden access to bitcoin.