Walmart puts bitcoin ATMs in stores in pilot program with Coinme

Oct. 21, 2021

walmart store

YvanDube/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT) launches a pilot program that allows customers to purchase bitcoin (BTC-USD) through Coinstar kiosks at some of its stores, CoinDesk reports.
  • Coinstar, through a partnership with Coinme, has 200 kiosks in Walmart stores in the U.S., a spokesperson told CoinDesk via email.
  • Part of the process includes passing a "know-your-customer" check.
  • The service charges a transaction fee of 4% and a cash exchange fee of 7%, according to Coinstar's website.
  • After reaching an all-time high of $67.7K, bitcoin (BTC-USD) backtracked to $62.8K in Thursday trading.
  • In September, a fake press release purporting to be from Walmart had falsely announced a tie-up with Litecon.
  • In May, MomeyGram teamed up with Coinme to broaden access to bitcoin.
