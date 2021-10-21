Fortive announces key leadership changes
Oct. 21, 2021 5:24 PM ETFortive Corporation (FTV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fortive (NYSE:FTV) announces that on January 1, 2022, Pat Murphy, currently serving as President & CEO, Precision Technologies (PT), will transition to President & CEO, Advanced Healthcare Solutions (AHS).
- As part of this transition, Mr. Murphy will also assume High Growth Market leadership for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions, in addition to his current responsibility for China.
- Company also announced that Tami Newcombe, currently serving as Group President at the company and President of Tektronix, will be promoted to President & CEO, PT, to succeed Mr. Murphy effective January 1, 2022.
- Effective December 31, 2021, Barbara Hulit will step down from her current role as President & CEO, AHS.