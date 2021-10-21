SVB Financial boost full year guidance as Q3 results reflect client liquidity
Oct. 21, 2021 5:28 PM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) raises its full year 2021 growth outlook following Q3 earnings and revenue beating expectations, reflecting an "impact of exceptional client liquidity, expanding innovation markets, and effective execution across our business," said President and CEO Greg Becker.
- Q3 deposits of $171.2B increased from $145.8B in the prior quarter.
- Period-end loans of $61.5B increases 21.1% from Q2; includes $7.3B from Boston Private acquisition.
- Q3 EPS of $6.24 beats the consensus estimate of $5.59 but falls from $9.09 in Q2 and $10.03 in Q1; also beats revenue estimate of $1.33B by $190M.
- Q3 net interest margin of 1.95% vs. 2.06% in the prior quarter.
- Net interest income of $852M increased from $728M in the prior quarter; noninterest expense of $672M declined from $761M in Q2.
- Keeps average loan balance outlook of mid-forties growth unchanged from the prior outlook; boosts average deposit balance guidance to mid-nineties growth from low nineties in the prior review; sees core fee income percentage growth in the low twenties growth, up from prior target of high teens.
- Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans of 0.65% declines from 0.78% in Q2 and 0.82% in Q1.
- Shares of SIVB edge higher by 0.82% in after-hours trading.
- Conference call on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. ET.
