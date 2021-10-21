Baxter-bioMérieux gets CE Mark for NEPHROCLEAR CCL14 test to predict kidney injury

Oct. 21, 2021 5:31 PM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and bioMérieux announced the CE marking of NEPHROCLEAR CCL14 Test.
  • The test is designed to predict persistent severe acute kidney injury (PS-AKI) and can be used to support timely clinical decision-making and care pathways.
  • The test’s area under the receiver operating characteristic curve which is an indicator of the overall accuracy of a diagnostic test, is 0.82, showing the CCL14 biomarker’s ability to distinguish patients who will likely develop PS-AKI from those who will not.
  • The companies intend to commercially launch the NEPHROCLEAR CCL14 Test in western Europe in 2022.
