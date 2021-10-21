Family feud: Rogers Communications ousts Edward Rogers as chairman (updated)

  • Updated 5:57 p.m.: Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) has confirmed the move. MacDonald has taken over as chairman, and Edward Rogers remains on the board as a director. "This has been a challenging time for the Corporation and I want to reaffirm on behalf of the majority of the Board our support for and total confidence in the management team and CEO of Rogers Communications,” MacDonald says.
  • Original item: A family battle for control of Canada's Rogers Communications (RCI) has escalated sharply now, as the company has removed Edward Rogers as chairman of the board, Bloomberg reports.
  • John MacDonald will take over as chairman.
  • That follows an attempt by Edward Rogers to replace five boardmembers with his own slate of directors - a move he started after his attempt last month to oust Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale (and failing, thanks to votes from boardmembers including his sisters and mother).
  • MacDonald was among the directors Edward Rogers was looking to depose, along with David Peterson, Bonnie Brooks, Ellis Jacob and John Clappison.
  • Rogers fell 2.1% in NYSE trading today after missing revenue expectations with its third-quarter earnings. And the family feud comes alongside Rogers' current attempt to take over Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR), a move that would shrink the market to three players; that would include Telus (NYSE:TU) and BCE, which opposes the Rogers-Shaw combination.
