Family feud: Rogers Communications ousts Edward Rogers as chairman (updated)
Oct. 21, 2021 5:44 PM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI)SJR, TU, BCE
- Updated 5:57 p.m.: Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) has confirmed the move. MacDonald has taken over as chairman, and Edward Rogers remains on the board as a director. "This has been a challenging time for the Corporation and I want to reaffirm on behalf of the majority of the Board our support for and total confidence in the management team and CEO of Rogers Communications,” MacDonald says.
- Original item: A family battle for control of Canada's Rogers Communications (RCI) has escalated sharply now, as the company has removed Edward Rogers as chairman of the board, Bloomberg reports.
- John MacDonald will take over as chairman.
- That follows an attempt by Edward Rogers to replace five boardmembers with his own slate of directors - a move he started after his attempt last month to oust Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale (and failing, thanks to votes from boardmembers including his sisters and mother).
- MacDonald was among the directors Edward Rogers was looking to depose, along with David Peterson, Bonnie Brooks, Ellis Jacob and John Clappison.
- Rogers fell 2.1% in NYSE trading today after missing revenue expectations with its third-quarter earnings. And the family feud comes alongside Rogers' current attempt to take over Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR), a move that would shrink the market to three players; that would include Telus (NYSE:TU) and BCE, which opposes the Rogers-Shaw combination.