Dow CEO sees supply chain clogs persisting into 2022
Oct. 21, 2021
- Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) expects supply chain disruptions that have slowed chemical and resin exports will last into next year's Q1 as demand strength for plastics continues, CEO Jim Fitterling said during today's earnings conference call, as reported by S&P Global Platts.
- Dow's order backlog is ~30% higher than normal as supply chain bottlenecks knocked ~10% off the company's inventory-to-sales ratio in Q3, Fitterling reportedly said on the call.
- Supply and logistics bottlenecks exist "everywhere," particularly marine pack cargoes for export and product that moves by truck, the CEO said, according to S&P Global Platts.
- Fitterling said price gains helped sales of industrial and consumer packaging as well as flexible food and beverage packaging, though volumes were down from the year-ago quarter due to lower polyethylene supply as a result of turnarounds and outages related to Hurricane Ida.
- Dow reported Q3 net income of $1.68B, swinging from a $25M loss in the same quarter last year.