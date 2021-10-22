Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 boosters granted CDC approval
Oct. 21, 2021 9:07 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), JNJPFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor13 Comments
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) greenlighted the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Johnson & Jonson (NYSE:JNJ) COVID-19 booster shots late Thursday.
- The decision follows the recommendations given by an independent advisory panel of the federal agency earlier in the day.
- The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) endorsed Moderna (MRNA) booster for the elderly and at-risk individuals six months after their initial vaccine regimen.
- The panel also backed the use of J&J (JNJ) booster shots for those aged 18 years and above who received their first dose two months ago.
- ACIP did not specify which vaccine should be used as the booster shot, leaving the decision of whether to mix and match the doses of different companies’ doses at the hands of doctors.
- Last month, the CDC cleared the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 booster shot for people aged 65 years and above and for at-risk individuals.