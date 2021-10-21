Resolute Forest leads lumber names cut at CIBC on limited catalysts
Oct. 21, 2021 1:11 PM ET Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP), WFG, WFSTF, IFSPF WOOD, CUT, NAIL
- Resolute Forest Products (RFP -1.4%) tilts lower after CIBC downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $15 price target, seeing "limited catalysts on the horizon" for wood products stocks.
- Lumber futures will correct as the housing environment likely becomes more cloudy as rising mortgage rates and record high home prices cause concerns about affordability, CIBC analyst Hamir Patel says.
- Resolute (NYSE:RFP) is one of a group of lumber stocks cut to Neutral from Outperform by Patel, along with West Fraser (WFG -3.1%), Western Forest Products (OTCPK:WFSTF -4.4%) and Interfor (OTCPK:IFSPF -2.6%).
- ETFs: WOOD, CUT. NAIL
- Seeking Alpha contributor Paul Franke wrote recently that he viewed Resolute Forest Products shares as "extremely cheap."