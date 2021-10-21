Resolute Forest leads lumber names cut at CIBC on limited catalysts

Sawmill

PaulGrecaud/iStock via Getty Images

  • Resolute Forest Products (RFP -1.4%) tilts lower after CIBC downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $15 price target, seeing "limited catalysts on the horizon" for wood products stocks.
  • Lumber futures will correct as the housing environment likely becomes more cloudy as rising mortgage rates and record high home prices cause concerns about affordability, CIBC analyst Hamir Patel says.
  • Resolute (NYSE:RFP) is one of a group of lumber stocks cut to Neutral from Outperform by Patel, along with West Fraser (WFG -3.1%), Western Forest Products (OTCPK:WFSTF -4.4%) and Interfor (OTCPK:IFSPF -2.6%).
  • ETFs: WOOD, CUT. NAIL
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Paul Franke wrote recently that he viewed Resolute Forest Products shares as "extremely cheap."
