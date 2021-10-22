Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; China property stocks rally as Evergrande makes payment

Oct. 22, 2021 1:02 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Japan +0.21%. Japan CPI data for September, headline +0.2% y/y (vs. expected -0.8%), inflation carries on the tradition of being well below the Bank of Japan target (2%).

  • Markit Japan preliminary PMI for October, Manufacturing 53.0 vs. expected 51.4 and prior 51.5; Services 50.7vs. prior 47.8; Composite 50.7 vs. prior 47.4.

  • China +0.09%. China's Securities Times reported Evergrande has paid $83.5m bond interest payment due September 23 (with a 30 day grace period), there is another due next Friday (October 29).

  • Hong Kong +0.44%.
  • Australia -0.03%. Australia preliminary PMIs October: Manufacturing 57.3 vs. expected 58.6 and prior 56.8, Services 52.0 vs. expected 51.1 and prior 45.5, Composite 52.2 vs. prior 46.5.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones -0.02% to 35,601.96, S&P 500 +0.33% to 4,551.00 and Nasdaq +0.62% to 15,215.70.

  • Oil prices resumed their climb on continued tightness in U.S. supply, but were headed for a flat finish on the week as coal and gas prices eased, curbing fuel-switching which had stoked demand for oil products for power.

  • U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.70 a barrel at 0148 GMT.

  • Brent crude futures climbed 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.85 a barrel.
  • Gold inched higher and was poised for a second weekly gain, as a softer dollar provided some respite against higher U.S. bond yields and rising expectations that central banks could begin easing economic support.
  • Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,785.00 per ounce by 0216 GMT, U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,786.00.

  • Spot silver rose 0.2% to $24.18 an ounce and was on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, while platinum was up 0.5% at $1,053.80 per ounce and palladium gained 1% to $2,037.56.

  • U.S. stock futures down. Dow Jones +0.03%; S&P 500 -0.10%; Nasdaq -0.49%.
