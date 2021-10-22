Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; China property stocks rally as Evergrande makes payment
Japan +0.21%. Japan CPI data for September, headline +0.2% y/y (vs. expected -0.8%), inflation carries on the tradition of being well below the Bank of Japan target (2%).
Markit Japan preliminary PMI for October, Manufacturing 53.0 vs. expected 51.4 and prior 51.5; Services 50.7vs. prior 47.8; Composite 50.7 vs. prior 47.4.
China +0.09%. China's Securities Times reported Evergrande has paid $83.5m bond interest payment due September 23 (with a 30 day grace period), there is another due next Friday (October 29).
- Hong Kong +0.44%.
- Australia -0.03%. Australia preliminary PMIs October: Manufacturing 57.3 vs. expected 58.6 and prior 56.8, Services 52.0 vs. expected 51.1 and prior 45.5, Composite 52.2 vs. prior 46.5.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones -0.02% to 35,601.96, S&P 500 +0.33% to 4,551.00 and Nasdaq +0.62% to 15,215.70.
Oil prices resumed their climb on continued tightness in U.S. supply, but were headed for a flat finish on the week as coal and gas prices eased, curbing fuel-switching which had stoked demand for oil products for power.
-
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.70 a barrel at 0148 GMT.
- Brent crude futures climbed 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.85 a barrel.
- Gold inched higher and was poised for a second weekly gain, as a softer dollar provided some respite against higher U.S. bond yields and rising expectations that central banks could begin easing economic support.
- Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,785.00 per ounce by 0216 GMT, U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,786.00.
Spot silver rose 0.2% to $24.18 an ounce and was on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, while platinum was up 0.5% at $1,053.80 per ounce and palladium gained 1% to $2,037.56.
- U.S. stock futures down. Dow Jones +0.03%; S&P 500 -0.10%; Nasdaq -0.49%.