XIM Mining launches $1M flow through financing

Oct. 22, 2021 4:15 AM ETXimen Mining Corp. (XXMMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • XIM Mining (OTCPK:XXMMF) announced a non-brokered private placement of 4,545,456 flow through shares (FT) at a price of C$0.22/share for gross proceeds of $1M.

  • Each FT unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one of a share purchase warrant.

  • Each whole warrant may be exercised to purchase an additional common share at C$0.35 for 36-month period.

  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used for exploration expenses on the company's British Columbia mineral properties.

  • All securities issued in the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offering and payment of finders' fees are subject to approval by the TSX-V.

