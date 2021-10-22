Skanska invests $128Min OZMA, a multi-family development project in USA
Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) has invested $128M, about SEK 1.1B, in OZMA, a multi-family development project in Washington, DC, USA.
The construction contract is worth $96M, about SEK 800M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2021.
Located in Northeast Washington, DC, Skanska plans to develop and build OZMA, a 13-story, 275-unit luxury apartment building.
The project will feature 5,200 square meter of amenity space, below grade parking, 2,400 square meter of ground floor retail space and is targeting LEED Gold, WiredScore Gold and Fitwel Certifications.
Construction starts in October and the project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.
Since 2009, the company has invested a total of $3.2B in commercial and multi-family projects, creating more than 1M square meters of sustainable and community focused developments in select U.S. markets.