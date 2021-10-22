Transportation SPAC Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition prices $200M IPO
Oct. 22, 2021 4:29 AM ETPegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. Units (PGSS.U), PGSS.W, PGSSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Cayman Islands-based Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has priced IPO of 20M units at $10.00/unit.
- The units will begin trading on NYSE today under the trading symbol "PGSS.U".
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M units at the initial public offering price.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
- Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A share at $11.5/share.
- The shares of Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on NYSE under the symbols “PGSS” and “PGSS.WS,” respectively.
- Offer closing expected to be delivered on or about Oct.26.
- The company is led by CEO and Chairman Ralf Speth, who most recently served as the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, and previously held roles at Linde Group, Ford Motor Company, and BMW Group.
- The company plans to target the next-generation transportation sector, including both battery electric as well as hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, and defining transportation as both the mobility of people and the transportation of goods. It plans to focus on opportunities in the European market.
- Barclays is the sole bookrunner on the deal.