Regeneron/Sanofi post positive results from late-stage Dupixent skin disease trial
Oct. 22, 2021 6:08 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), SNYBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi announce that their monoclonal antibody Dupixent (dupilumab) met the main and secondary goals in a late-stage trial in adult patients with uncontrolled prurigo nodularis.
- Prurigo nodularis is a chronic type 2 inflammatory skin disease that causes extreme itch and skin lesions.
- The trial met its primary and all key secondary endpoints, showing that Dupixent "significantly reduced" itch and skin lesions compared to placebo in this investigational setting, the companies said.
- In the study, 37% of Dupixent patients experienced a clinically meaningful reduction in itch from baseline compared to 22% of placebo patients (p=0.0216) at week 12, the primary endpoint.
- At week 24, nearly three times as many Dupixent patients experienced a clinically meaningful reduction in itch from baseline: 58% of Dupixent patients compared to 20% of placebo patients (p<0.0001).
- Dupixent patients also experienced significantly greater improvements in measures of health-related quality of life, skin pain and symptoms of anxiety and depression.
- Regeneron (REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) plan to begin regulatory submissions in 2022.
- Recently, Dupixent was approved as add-on maintenance treatment for patients aged 6 to 11 years old with moderate-to-severe asthma.