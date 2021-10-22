Regeneron/Sanofi post positive results from late-stage Dupixent skin disease trial

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi announce that their monoclonal antibody Dupixent (dupilumab) met the main and secondary goals in a late-stage trial in adult patients with uncontrolled prurigo nodularis.
  • Prurigo nodularis is a chronic type 2 inflammatory skin disease that causes extreme itch and skin lesions.
  • The trial met its primary and all key secondary endpoints, showing that Dupixent "significantly reduced" itch and skin lesions compared to placebo in this investigational setting, the companies said.
  • In the study, 37% of Dupixent patients experienced a clinically meaningful reduction in itch from baseline compared to 22% of placebo patients (p=0.0216) at week 12, the primary endpoint.
  • At week 24, nearly three times as many Dupixent patients experienced a clinically meaningful reduction in itch from baseline: 58% of Dupixent patients compared to 20% of placebo patients (p<0.0001).
  • Dupixent patients also experienced significantly greater improvements in measures of health-related quality of life, skin pain and symptoms of anxiety and depression.
  • Regeneron (REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) plan to begin regulatory submissions in 2022.
  • Recently, Dupixent was approved as add-on maintenance treatment for patients aged 6 to 11 years old with moderate-to-severe asthma.
