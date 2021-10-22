Purple Biotech shares rise after highlighting study related to co's NT219 treatment
Oct. 22, 2021 6:19 AM ETPurple Biotech Ltd. - ADR (PPBT)By: SA News Team
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares rise more than 5% premarket after highlighting publication that analyzed the significant role of insulin receptor substrate 1 (IRS1) pathway on epithelial growth factor receptor (EFGR) inhibition therapy.
- The company's NT219, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, is a novel small molecule inhibiting simultaneously IRS1/2 and STAT3.
- The article demonstrated mechanistic evidence of cancer cells' inherited therapeutic resistance, termed chance to persist (CTP).
- A combination of NT219, which triggers serine phosphorylation and subsequent degradation of IRS1 and EGFR inhibitors, resulted in a synergistic effect, leading to tumor regression and delayed recurrence upon treatment withdrawal, the company said.
- "These results provide new insight into cellular persistence regulation and further advance the understanding of IRS1 inhibition in the cancer phenotype, as well as highlight the potential of NT219 to ameliorate tumor cell resistance to apoptosis," Hadas Reuveni, VP Research and Development of Purple Biotech said.