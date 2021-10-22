Southwest Airlines is still a top post-COVID airline pick at Morgan Stanley
Oct. 22, 2021 6:55 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Morgan Stanley stays constructive on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) after taking in the carrier's earnings report.
- Analyst Ravi Shanker notes that LUV management sounded bullish on the post-COVID recovery trends and made clear that operational issues are a transitory disruption.
- "We continue to believe that LUV is in pole position to benefit from the resumption of the rising tide of US Domestic leisure travel as early as this holiday season (mgmt. noted that holiday booking curve is trending in-line with 2019) and esp. when corporate rebounds hard, early next year. Costs (including fuel) will continue to be a drag in 4Q but incremental margins should be strong in 1Q22and beyond."
- The firm keeps an Overweight rating in place.
- Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) are down 0.99% premarket after falling 1.64% yesterday.
- Dig into the LUV earnings call transcript.