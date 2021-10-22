Genetron Health and Fosun Pharma ink agreement to commercialize Seq-MRD in China

  • Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) has entered into an exclusive agreement with Jiangsu Fosun Pharmaceutical Sales to commercialize Seq-MRD, a molecular diagnostic assay for the detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients suffering from select hematologic cancers.
  • The partnership marks the launch of Genetron Health’s first product for hematologic cancer and MRD detection in the China market.
  • Under the agreement, Genetron Health and Jiangsu Fosun Pharma will work exclusively together to co-market and co-promote Seq-MRD in hematologic-focused hospitals and clinics across designated territories in China.
  • Genetron Health will provide technical and commercial support to the partnership, including promoting scientific studies, marketing, and conducting product-related training.
