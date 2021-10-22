Roper Technologies to divest its CIVCO Radiotherapy for $120 million
Oct. 22, 2021 7:08 AM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) reached a definitive agreement to sell its CIVCO Radiotherapy business to an affiliate of Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC, a PE firm, in an all-cash transaction valued at $120 million.
- The Company says that it will retain its CIVCO Medical Solutions business, which will continue to operate independently.
- Roper (ROP) expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.
- Earlier in October, ROP struck an agreement to divest its TransCore business to ST Engineering for $2.68B in cash.
- In addition, the Company announces that Irene Esteves and Thomas P. Joyce, Jr. have joined the Company’s Board of Directors.
- Ms. Esteves most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Time Warner Cable.
- Mr. Joyce most recently served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Danaher Corporation, from which he retired last year.
- Previously (Oct. 22): Roper EPS beats by $0.06, misses on revenue; updates full year guidance.