Albemarle signs China investment deals to expand lithium conversion capacity
Oct. 22, 2021 7:10 AM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) unveils plans for strategic investments in China to expand its lithium conversion capacity.
- The company says it signed two investment agreements to move forward with design, engineering and permitting plans to build a conversion plant at each site, each with planned production capacity initially targeting 50K metric tons/year of lithium hydroxide.
- Subject to additional studies and approvals, Albemarle expects the plants would start construction during 2022 and complete construction by the end of 2024.
- Albemarle recently announced a ~$200M deal to buy Chinese lithium converter Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials.