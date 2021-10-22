Altra Industrial Motion EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue; updates full year guidance

Oct. 22, 2021 7:10 AM ETAltra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 misses by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.54 in-line.
  • Revenue of $469.3M (+7.2% Y/Y) misses by $3.85M.
  • Press Release
  • Altra is revising its 2021 guidance as follows: Full-year 2021 sales in the range of $1,880 million to $1,900 million, down from $1,890 million to $1,920 million vs. consensus of $1.91B.
  • GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $2.22 to $2.31, down from $2.28 to $2.41; Non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $3.25 to $3.35, down from $3.30 to $3.46 vs. consensus of $3.41
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $390.0 million to $400.0 million, down from $395.0 million to $405.0 million.
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $40 million to $45 million, down from $50 million to $55 million.
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow in the range of $200.0 to $225.0 million, down from $210 million to $235 million.
