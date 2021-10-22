ASLAN Pharmaceuticals inks collaboration for mid-stage atopic dermatitis research program

  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) announces a collaboration with inflammatory skin disease expert Emma Guttman-Yassky to conduct research that will continue throughout ASLAN’s Phase 2b program of ASLAN004 in atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • The collaboration looks to identify and characterize the effects of ASLAN004 on disease-associated skin and serum-biomarkers in adults with moderate-to-severe AD.
  • The study aims to provide insight into the cellular and molecular mechanisms of ASLAN004 that may correlate with clinical efficacy, by identifying the key biomarkers and pathways altered by ASLAN004 during the treatment period.
  • ASLAN also said that it is on track to enroll the first patient in its global, 300-patient Phase 2b study of ASLAN004 for the treatment of AD in Q4 2021.
