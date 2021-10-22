V.F. Corporation falls after supply chain issues impact results

  • V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is lower after highlighting some of the supply chain issues that impacted FQ2 sales and profit results. In particular, the wholesale business continues to be materially impacted by the timing of shipments due to port delays and logistics challenges. Store closures in China at the beginning of the quarter were also a negative factor.
  • The apparel manufacturing company says it is working with its suppliers to minimize disruption and is employing expedited freight as needed.
  • VFC issued somewhat favorable guidance. The company sees FY22 revenue of $12.0B vs. $11.8B prior and $12.0B consensus and expects FY22 EPS of $3.20 vs. $3.18 consensus.
  • Shares of VFC are down 3.15% premarket to $71.76 following the earnings miss.
