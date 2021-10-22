Ally Financial upgraded to Hold at CFRA after Q3 earnings beat
Oct. 22, 2021 7:18 AM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments
- CFRA analyst Catherine Seifert upgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Hold from Sell as the consumer finance company's Q3 pretax operating profits rose 64% Y/Y on higher core dealer financial services profits.
- "We acknowledge Y/Y comparisons could become more difficult in 2022, though we view the shares, currently trading at 7.6x our 2022 operating EPS estimate as fairly valued and OK to Hold," Seifert wrote in a note to clients.
- Lifts price target by $17 to $58 and 2022 operating EPS estimate by $1.50 to $6.98.
- The Hold rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Very Bullish and average Wall Street rating of Bullish (10 Very Bullish, 9 Bullish, 1 Neutral).
- Previously (Oct. 21), Ally Financial to buy digital credit card firm; Q3 earnings beat consensus