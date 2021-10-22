FDA approves SP263 Assay as companion diagnostic test for Tecentriq in lung cancer

  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces that the U.S. FDA has approved the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay in non- small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as a companion diagnostic test for the company's Tecentriq treatment.
  • The SP263 Assay identifies NSCLC patients who may be eligible for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) monotherapy in this indication.
  • Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, with more than 2.2 million people diagnosed globally last year.
  • Recently, Tecentriq received FDA approval as adjuvant treatment following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for adults whose Stage II-IIIA NSCLC tumors have PD-L1 expression on ≥1% of tumor cells.
