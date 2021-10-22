Saab AB reports Q3 results

Oct. 22, 2021 7:27 AM ETSaab AB (publ) (SAABF), SAABYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Saab AB (OTCPK:SAABF): Q3 GAAP EPS of SEK 2.22.
  • Revenue of SEK 7.99B (+31.8% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • Order bookings increased 54% and amounted to SEK 15,605M in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Order backlog amounted to SEK 105B.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 977M, corresponding to a margin of 12.2%.
  • Outlook for 2021: Organic sales growth for the full year to be around 10 per cent vs. consensus of 5.87%; EBIT margin for the full year to be in line with adjusted EBIT margin of 7.4 per cent in 2020 and Positive operational cash flow for the full year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.