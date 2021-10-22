Saab AB reports Q3 results
- Saab AB (OTCPK:SAABF): Q3 GAAP EPS of SEK 2.22.
- Revenue of SEK 7.99B (+31.8% Y/Y)
- Order bookings increased 54% and amounted to SEK 15,605M in the third quarter of 2021.
- Order backlog amounted to SEK 105B.
- EBITDA amounted to SEK 977M, corresponding to a margin of 12.2%.
- Outlook for 2021: Organic sales growth for the full year to be around 10 per cent vs. consensus of 5.87%; EBIT margin for the full year to be in line with adjusted EBIT margin of 7.4 per cent in 2020 and Positive operational cash flow for the full year.